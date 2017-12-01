Planning grant provides “momentum” for Bayard downtown revitalization

Bayard is one step closer to implementing its downtown revitalization project with the announcement thursday the Department of Economic Development has awarded the city a $40,000 grant for the planning stage of the project.

Bayard Mayor Michelle Coolidge says the planning grant justifies the hard work done by the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority to engage the community over the last two years in the downtown project. Coolidge says an attractive downtown “shows life” and works to not only attract business but also more people that want to live in Bayard.

Among the things the city would like to do are streetscape projects that include planting of trees and native grasses, decorative lighting, repair of sidewalks, refurbishment of light poles and improved signage. The city would also like to construct a farmer’s market area with public restrooms and establish a matching grant facade and awning program for downtown buildings.

Coolidge says how much can be done depends on what the city can get in a DED implementation grant, which is the next step in the process.