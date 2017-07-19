Plans call for WNCC Administrative offices to move to SWBC during remodel

Plans are being made to move the administrative offices of WNCC to the first floor of the SWBC building during the Scottsbluff campus’ multi-million dollar remodel project.

WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb says the move, planned for October or November, is necessary because the construction is going to be done all in one phase rather than multiple phases.

Dr. Holcomb said, ” With a single stage renovation, we are going to have to move our human resources, business and student services offices to SWBC. They are very gracious in allowing us to do that during our renovation”.

The President’s office would also be part of the move, and during the interim college board meetings will be conducted in the conference room at Pioneer Hall.

Details between the two entities still need to be finalized, but the offices are expected to be in their temporary location for approximately two years while the renovations on the east end of the main campus building are being done.