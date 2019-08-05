Plans Move Forward To Open Alliance Sandhills Drive-In Theater

The Alliance City Council Tuesday evening will consider a lease agreement for the historic Sandhills Drive-In Theater, located on Airport property.

Entrepreneur Edison Red Nest III tells KNEB News the drive-in hasn’t been open since the summer of 2017.

Red Nest says he wants to re-open the drive-in keeping the same name, promoting it as a family experience showing a lot of films the parents may have seen that they would like to share with their kids.

He says there are a few repairs that will be needed, but says overall the facility is in good shape.

Red Nest is hoping to open within the next few weeks pending the lease approval by the city and the granting of required permits.

Red Nest says they are currently painting the poles and re-doing the speaker boxes and says there is a large hole in the screen that will be the main hold up.

Adding that if the screen was already repaired they would be ready to go tomorrow. But realistically Red Nest says it will likely be three weeks before they are ready to open.