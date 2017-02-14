Plans to close Splash Arena announced

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education and the Splash Foundation Board have announced plans to close the Splash Arena.

A Monday night joint work session between the two boards, which included district administration and Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats coach Mike Hayhurst, was held to discuss the future of the facility,

After discussing the condition of the facility and significant and ongoing expenses association with its operation, the two groups agreed that the indoor pool would be closed permanently.

The plan is to close the facility at the end of the 2018-19 swim season, however a major equipment or infrastructure failure would result in the closure of the indoor facility immediately.

Additionally, the group agreed to demolish the outdoor pool this spring. The City of Scottsbluff ceased operation of the outdoor community pool two years ago, and no other operator has stepped forward.

The Scottsbluff school board plans to take formal action on the closures at their March 13, 2017 meeting.