Platte Valley Bank opens new location in Casper

Platte Valley Bank says it held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new location on E. 2nd Street in Casper.

The 12,000 sq. ft. facility was constructed by Caspar Building Systems, Inc. and was designed by Stateline No. 7 Architects. 7,100 sq. ft. of the facility houses the Platte Valley Bank location to service the east side of Casper. In addition to housing the new bank location; J. G. Elliott Insurance Center, a Platte Valley Company, has expanded to serve the Casper area and is located in the new facility.

The remaining portion of the new building is available for tenant space.