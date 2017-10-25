Platte Valley Bank Receives Lender Honors from USDA Rural Development

P. V. Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Platte Valley Companies in Scottsbluff was recognized today by USDA Rural Development, Nebraska Housing Director Mike Buethe as a Top Ten Lender (Ranking third) for the Fiscal Year 2017 USDA Rural Development’s Guaranteed Rural Housing (GRH) loan program.

P. V. Mortgage Company delivered an excess of $8.7 million in home loans in Fiscal Year 2017 to allow 83 rural Nebraska families to have the opportunity of homeownership. Platte Valley Companies associates gathered for a small festive event to recognize the accomplishment.

In Fiscal Year 2017, 82 approved lenders participated in the GRH program and provided more than $113 million to assist 1,060 rural Nebraska households. The program assists first time homebuyers and those who are seeking a different home because of changing family needs.

Platte Valley Companies President and CEO Hod Kosman was in attendance at the event and was quoted as saying, “These programs are essential, important and stabilizing in communities like ours. We have created a great partnership between Rural Development and our associates, which has been highly impactful in our community. Behind every one of those 83 loans is a Nebraskan family that is able to put down roots in the panhandle and build a better life for themselves.”

With guaranteed financing, private lending institutions like P. V. Mortgage Company provide the loans which are guaranteed by the federal government. The program features no down payment to eligible income households and no maximum mortgage limits. This makes the program especially attractive for residents of the panhandle to purchase a home. Financing is available with interest rates as low as 3.75%. For additional information on Guaranteed Rural Housing program contact Platte Valley Bank today at 632-7004.

In addition to PV Mortgage Company in Scottsbluff NE, Platte Valley Financial Service Companies, Inc. also consists of Platte Valley Bank in Torrington, Cheyenne and Casper, Wyoming; Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, Gering, Bridgeport, Minatare, and Morrill, Nebraska; Mountain Valley Bank in Walden, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, and Meeker, Colorado; Ag Credit Co. in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; J.G. Elliott Insurance Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Torrington and Wheatland, Wyoming; and C.H. Brown Co. LLC., in Wheatland, Wyoming.