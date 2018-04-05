Platte Valley Companies donates to Bridgeport Sons of the American Legion

The Bridgeport branch of Platte Valley Bank has contributed $1,000 to the Sons of the American Legion, Bridgeport Squadron #29 to purchase new flags, with the remainder of the funds going to upgrade their uniforms.

Several members of the Legion joined Platte Valley Bank Bridgeport associates on Tuesday evening, April 3rd for a presentation of the funds and to share what the donation will go towards.

“We are grateful to Platte Valley Bank for their contribution,” said Mike Linch, Co-Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Bridgeport Squadron #29. “Without the support of local business like Platte Valley Bank we wouldn’t be able to upgrade our flags or equipment. Having new flags and some new equipment installs an even greater level of pride within our group. It is nice to know that the community values our service and is willing to reinvest back in us!”

The Sons of the American Legion, Bridgeport Squadron #29, is a non-profit organization made up of local volunteers whose parents or grandparents served in the military and who were eligible to be American Legionnaires. Their objective is to honor those services and place an emphasis on preserving American traditions and values while teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship. Within the Bridgeport squadron there are currently 12 members with 7 of the member’s active in the honor guard. The local ‘Sons’ squadron acts as color guard leading the Camp Clark day parade, honor guard for Memorial Day services and private military funeral services throughout the year as well as the BHS Veterans Day ceremony. The flags that they currently use for their presentations date back to the 1940’s, and are showing substantial wear. They also raise the flags at the Bridgeport cemetery on Veterans Day and assist the American Legion at the annual pancake feed.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to our community in this way,” stated Lewis Coulter, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Platte Valley Bank in Bridgeport. “The Sons of the American Legion provide a great civic service to our area as well as the surrounding area of Broadwater. These individuals give their time freely and we are glad to be able to assist with upgrading their flags and equipment. We appreciate their patriotism in our community.”