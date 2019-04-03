Platte Valley Companies to donate to Nebraska Bankers flood relief effort

Platte Valley Companies is donating $5,000 to the recovery effort Disaster Relief Fund: Bank on Nebraska Strong. Platte Valley Companies contribution is part of the Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) efforts to help communities recover from the recent flooding across the state.

“We have strong ties to our statewide communities and partners,” said Hod Kosman, president and CEO of Platte Valley Companies. “There’s been a lot of devastating weather throughout Nebraska, especially on our Ag producers, and we hope that by working with the NBA and contributing to the relief effort the needs of those impacted are met.”

As part of the relief effort, the NBA is working with local banks and other Nebraska organizations.

“As countless communities, businesses and families work to put the pieces back together from the recent floods, it is truly remarkable to see countless Nebraska bankers step up to provide support and guidance to their fellow Nebraskans,” said Richard Baier, NBA president and CEO. “While this makes me extremely proud to work within our industry, it does not surprise me in the slightest. Community banks are there to help in good times and also in bad.”

“The Bank On Nebraska Strong fund continues to grow with generous donations that will assist with flood relief and next steps in rebuilding communities. We offer our sincere appreciation to Platte Valley Bank and to all that have contributed,” Baier said.

Platte Valley Financial Service Companies, Inc. consists of Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, Gering, Bridgeport, Minatare, Morrill, and Sidney, Nebraska; Platte Valley Bank in Casper, Torrington, Cheyenne and Wheatland, Wyoming; Mountain Valley Bank in Walden, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, and Meeker, Colorado; J.G. Elliott Insurance Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Torrington and Wheatland, Wyoming; and C.H. Brown Co. LLC., in Wheatland, Wyoming.