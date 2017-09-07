Poker Tournament to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Dementia

Next Thursday, September 14th, there will be a charity “Texas Hold ‘Em” poker tournament at the Scottsbluff County Club.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Friends of Alzheimer’s Dementia, and will be used to benefit local families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Organizer Jack Baker says player entries are limited to 70, but if you’re interested you’ll need to get signed up.

The cost is a suggested donation of $75 per player if purchased in advance. $100 at the door.

Preferred entry includes appetizers, 2 drinks and preferred player bracelet. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, including $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place, and $100 for 3rd place.

RSVP to Jack Baker at JACK@BAKER-ENG.COM or call (308)-632-3123.

ACE level sponsors include Baker & Associates, B & C Steel, Bytes Computer Solutions, Selzer/Kelly Family and Sam Adams & Family.