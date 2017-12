Scottsbluff Police have arrested a 27 year old man for driving under suspension and having a loaded revolver in his vehicle.

Court documents say Police stopped a vehicle driven by Terence Grady as he was traveling on West Overland, knowing Grady’s license had been suspended. When Grady refused to sign the DUS citation he was arrested. The Colt .380 handgun was found during a search of the vehicle.

Court documents say there were 5 bullets in the magazine and one bullet in the chamber.