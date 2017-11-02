Police arrest suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting

Police say they’ve arrested the man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police say 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday morning, about 14 hours after he fled the store in a car. Authorities used security video to help identify him.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night that the shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror. He says the motive is unknown.

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles north

of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital. Authorities have not released any other information about the victims.