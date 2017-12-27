Police arrest suspect in connection with Route 26 Mart robbery

Scottsbluff Police Officers have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s armed robbery of the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff.

21-year-old Richard Blackmon of Morrill has been taken into custody on charges of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says the arrest occurred after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the robbery while reviewing video surveillance from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The identification led to search warrants being executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.

While executing the warrant on the residence the vehicle arrived and was also searched. The investigation led to Blackmon, who was connected to the residence and the suspect’s vehicle.

Blackmon was interviewed and then booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail. Wasson says others were interviewed as part of the investigation but were released. Evidence was also collected from the vehicle and the searched residence.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of the search warrant.