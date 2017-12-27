class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280655 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Police arrest suspect in connection with Route 26 Mart robbery

BY Kevin Mooney | December 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Police arrest suspect in connection with Route 26 Mart robbery

Scottsbluff Police Officers have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s armed robbery of the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff.

21-year-old Richard Blackmon of Morrill has been taken into custody on charges of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says the arrest occurred after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the robbery while reviewing video surveillance from the business and surrounding businesses in the area.  The identification  led to search warrants being executed  on the vehicle  as well as a Scottsbluff address for the  vehicle’s registered owner.

While executing the warrant on the residence the vehicle arrived and was also searched.  The investigation led  to Blackmon, who was connected to the residence and the  suspect’s vehicle.

Blackmon was interviewed  and then booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail.  Wasson says others were interviewed as part of the investigation but  were released.  Evidence was also collected from the vehicle and the searched residence.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments