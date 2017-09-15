Police investigating hazing allegations at Chadron State

Officials say Chadron police are investigating a report alleging hazing involving Chadron State College students.

A letter dated Wednesday from College President Randy Rhine tells student and staffs that police are focusing on an off-campus incident that was portrayed as an initiation rite between members of the wrestling team. He also says the college is conducting its own probe.

Rhine says the alleged actions would violate team rules, college and system policies and perhaps even state law. His letter didn’t provide specifics or names.

The Chadron police chief and other college and law enforcement officials have declined to comment. No arrests or citations have been reported.