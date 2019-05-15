Police investigating recovery of handgun near Scottsbluff elementary school Monday

Scottsbluff Police are investigating an incident earlier this week in which an expelled student was allegedly in possession of a handgun on or near the grounds of a local elementary school.

In a letter to parents, administrators at Lincoln Heights said officers responded to a trespassing report Monday evening, and following investigation a handgun was recovered and an expelled Bluffs Middle School students was detained.

Police Captain Brian Wasson says there were several other children present at the time of the call, and additional interviews are in the process of being conducted as part of the on-going investigation. Wasson says due to the ages of some of the children present during the incident, forensic investigators will be used for some of the interview sessions.

School officials say there was never any kind of weapon or threat made during school hours, however a school district threat assessment team will convene to ensure the district’s response preserves student safety.