BY Kevin Mooney | February 2, 2018
Police looking for semi after collision with empty school bus

Law enforcement is looking for a dark colored semi that left the scene after striking a First Student school bus shortly after 6:30 this morning at Highway 26 and 27th Street.

Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Phil Eckerberg says the school bus driver, 55 year old David Mehring of Gering, was not injured and there were no children on the bus, which had to be towed due to the damages from the accident.

Eckerberg says the semi with an enclosed box trailer was traveling southeast on Highway 26 when it apparently ran the red light and struck the school bus, which was entering the intersection from 27th Street. Eckerberg says the semi continued in a southeast direction toward Minatare. Eckerberg urges anyone who sees a semi with some minor damage to the right front and yellow paint transfer to call authorities.

