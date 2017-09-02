class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257469 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Police: Man’s leg severed in Lincoln road rage incident

BY Kevin Mooney | September 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
Police: Man’s leg severed in Lincoln road rage incident

Lincoln police say they’re seeking a suspect in a road
rage incident that severed the leg a 39-year-old Lincoln man.
Police say the incident happened Thursday, when two drivers crashed into each other in a road rage dispute.

Police say both men got out of their vehicles, then the driver of a Dodge Charger got back into his car and intentionally hit the other driver, severing the man’s leg.

Police found the Charger abandoned a few blocks away. Police were still seeking the driver of that car Friday. Officials are crediting a passerby with saving the injured man’s life. Police say the Good Samaritan fashioned a tourniquet out of bungee cords to slow the
bleeding.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments