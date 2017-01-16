Police Report: Naranjo arrested after passing out in McDonald’s parking lot

Details are emerging on how the man who led Scotts Bluff County authorities on a high speed pursuit last month was arrested in Denver.

21-year-old Juan Naranjo was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot on East Colfax in the early hours of January 8th. A police report says they were alerted by EMT’s who were first on scene after they noticed a gun in the passenger seat.

Police say Naranjo was passed out in a stolen Chevy pickup that was running and his foot was still on the brake. A .380 mm handgun was next to him on the console.

When he was arrested, officers found a baggie with methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe, plastic baggies and a scale and $360 cash.

He was arrested on felony charges of: Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, as well as active warrants from Scotts Bluff County.

He will first have to answer to charges in the Denver County Court system before he can be tried on the charges he faces in Scotts Bluff County.