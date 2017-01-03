Police: Scottsbluff woman’s death ruled Homicide

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says the death of a woman at the R.C. Scot apartments complex on E. 17th Street in Scottsbluff has been ruled a homicide

Police responded to the complex at 9 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of Melissa May, a woman in her late forties. Spencer says the woman’s body was found in an apartment other than hers and Police have yet to contact the person who resides at that apartment. May was a resident in another building at the complex .

Spencer says the circumstances at the scene are why they believe the case is a homicide not a suicide. Spencer did not speculate on how May died. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning but Spencer indicated the death probably occurred over the weekend.

Spencer said officers spent the day at the scene gathering evidence and Wednesday will do more interviews, including residents at the complex. He says they will also request search warrants for property other than the crime scene.

Spencer says those with information may call Police at 632-7176 or Crimestoppers at 632-STOP.