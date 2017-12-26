Police search for suspect in attempted convenience store robbery

Authorities have converged on the area around the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff where scanner traffic indicates there was an attempted robbery shortly before 1:15 this afternoon.

The scanner traffic indicates the suspect is a male Caucasian wearing a black hoodie, tye-dye t-shirt, a ski mask and possibly armed with a gun. The suspect is also described as having blue eyes with light facial hair.

The man fled on foot to the east. There was no mention of the clerk being injured or whether anything was taken.