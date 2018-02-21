Police: Viral social media threat to “SHS”is a hoax

The Scottsbluff Police Department says a viral post represented from a social media user that makes a threat to “SHS” is a hoax.

Police Captain Brian Wasson says in a prepared media release that even though some are suspecting that the threat is aimed at Scottsbluff High School, the Police Department’s investigation into the claim finds no credible information to believe that the threat is legitimate.

Wasson says numerous other law enforcement agencies across the country have investigated this same threat over the past few days and have also found no credible signs of validity. Wasson says the same name associated with the post has been identified in these other cases and the post simply references “SHS”, not a specifically named school.

Wasson did add the security presence around the schools in the district tomorrow will be heightened as a precaution. Wasson says the police department takes these threats seriously and will take steps to investigate the claims as they are reported.

The Scottsbluff School District is also aware of this investigation.