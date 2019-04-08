Pool Leak Repair Costs May Determine Future for Splash Arena

The future of the Splash Arena indoor swimming pool at Scottsbluff High School may come down to the cost of repairs for an apparent leak which has caused at minimum a temporary closure of the aging facility.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Facilities Director Randy Scott told KNEB News a final determination on the fate of the pool will be made by the school board after engineers estimates come in.

Scott says an increase in utility costs led them to believe there was a possible leak in the pool. He says the pool was shut down after competition swim season to evaluate the leak.

Scott says they have been working with a pool consultant and Baker & Associates to make final cost estimates for repairs, and the board will then have to make their determination on the pool’s future.

Scott says the board could make a determination as early as their May board meeting….but that will depend on how quickly the engineers will be able to assess the issues with the pool.