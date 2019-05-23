Pork Is A Hit In Sumner! *AUDIO/VIDEO*

Nearly 500 students, parents and community members were treated to pork sliders during the SEM elementary track meet in Sumner. The sliders were provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association along with the National Pork Board who provided their traveling trailer and grill master Glen Roest.

Roest commented that the trailer goes wherever state associations ask. Along the way they serve all manner of pork meals to showcase how delicious and nutritious pork can be.

The cut of pork the sliders were made from was also a treat to those who attended because it was a brand new cut. Sandra Kavan, Nebraska Pork Producers Allied Services Industry Director, explained that the sliders were made from a center loin cut. The center loin is broken down from a full loin and will be on store shelves soon. Kavan said, “The advantage of the center loin is that it’s smaller and easier to cook than your traditional loin.”

Often times rural Nebraska may be overlooked for ag outreach programs, but events like the pork trailer at the SEM elementary track meet prove their worth. SEM music teacher Justin Bozak said, “The kids are learning and realizing that pork is more than bacon. It’s all these other cuts too and it can be served in a variety of ways.” SEM FFA Advisor Janice Wolfinger used the opportunity for her students to see how ag producer organizations reach out to inform the public on their product. Wolfinger also said, “It’s great to have actual pork producers form the area here because they help students make the connection to how the local pork industry impacts the local economy. Including property taxes which my classes have been following very closely this year.”

Pork was definitely a hit at the SEM elementary track meet. The smiles and the sounds of people enjoying a great pork meal made sure of that. There was also the Ah-Ha moments when they learned things about the pork industry like the new cut, how to properly cook pork on a gas grill, and just how important pork is to their local community.

Listen to reaction here: http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-6761