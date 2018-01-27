Portland Cello Project to perform at Midwest Theater Monday evening

The Portland Cello Project, which has wowed audiences all over the country with extravagant performances, will perform at the Midwest Theater Monday evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says Portland Cello Project has built a reputation mixing different genres of music from classical to rock in their presentations. Estes says Portland Cello Project performs from 800 pieces, so no two shows are the same.

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Orchestra cello students will join The Portland Cello Project on stage for a special musical collaboration during the evening performance.