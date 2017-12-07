class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276919 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Potential Brazilian military aircraft being tested at WNRA

BY Kevin Mooney | December 7, 2017
Mooney/RRN/KNEB

A Brazilian aerospace conglomerate has been conducting cross-wind tests at Western Nebraska Regional Airport on a new tactical transport aircraft it plans to provide the Brazilian military.

Over the past two days crews with Embraer have been testing  the ability of the KC-390 to operate in high cross-wind conditions as part of a flight test campaign that began in late 2015 to make sure the plane is “Brazilian military airworthy”.

A media release from the company says the plane is capable of carrying up to 26 metric tons of cargo at a speed of 870/ km/hr. The cargo would generally include pallets, helicopters, armored wheeled vehicles, and troops.

First deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled for 2018.

