Potter-Dix School cook feeds kangaroo meat to children

The Superintendent of Potter-Dix Schools is apologizing after a school cook mixed kangaroo meat in chili that was fed to students.

Mike Williams says last week, head cook Kevin Frei added kangaroo meat mixed with beef in the chili served for lunch. Frei told the superintendent he added the exotic meat because it is lean and nutritional.

A letter to parents was sent home on Wednesday, and Williams said the district, “Will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period.”

He added that if a family wants to eat exotic foods, they can do it on their own time, and if the Potter-Dix school district were to have food or ingredients out of the ordinary in the future, they will be listed on the school menu so everyone is aware of what is being served.

Williams concluded that he does not believe the exotic meat is unhealthy or dangerous, but is without a doubt not a normal staple of our diets.