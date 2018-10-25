Potter-Dix Superintendent resigns, may face early termination

While the Potter-Dix school board Wednesday night accepted the resignation of Superintendent Mike Williams effective at the end of June, his employment may be terminated earlier.

At a special meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss imminent litigation and personnel procedures with the school district’s attorney, and to evaluate the job performance of a school employee.

After returning from the nearly two hour session, the board voted 5-0 to accept Williams’ resignation. Then, the board voted 4-1 in favor of having the board secretary deliver notice of the possible cancellation of Williams’ contract effective immediately.

State law requires the board to give such notice to Williams if they intend to cancel his contract before its June 30, 2019 expiration date. Williams shall have the right to request a hearing in front of the school board before a final decision is made.

While there was no mention of the recent controversy, the move comes just days after statewide and national media attention the school received when it was revealed former cook Kevin Frei added kangaroo meat to a school lunch at the junior/senior high school.

Williams sent a letter to parents saying it was “not a normal staple of our diet,” and parents and students should have been notified ahead of time of Frei’s intentions. Frei, who was terminated by Williams, said he shared his intentions, emphasizing the meat is lean, nutritious, and was received from a food distributor who must meet federal guidelines.