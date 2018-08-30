Potter man arrested after seven hour standoff

A 26-year-old Potter man is in custody following a lengthy standoff on Thursday.

County Attorney Paul Schaub says this morning law enforcement obtained a search warrant to search the residence of Jarred Neuhalfen in Potter.

Authorities attempted to enter the residence, but Neuhalfen refused entry. His wife left the residence. Neuhalfen remained inside and refused to leave.

A crisis negotiator with the Nebraska State Patrol was on scene and maintained contact with Neuhalfen. Law enforcement searched a nearby garage and located several firearms.

Neuhalfen was previously convicted of a felony. An arrest warrant was obtained for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Short Shotgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

About seven hours after attempting to execute the search warrant, Neuhalfen agreed to leave the residence. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The following agencies were involved. Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne County SWAT Team, Sidney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team, Nebraska Game & Parks officials, Potter Volunteer Fire Department, Regional West Medical Center Ambulance, Cheyenne County Citizens Emergency Response Team (providing food and water to law enforcement on scene), and High West Energy – Pine Bluffs.