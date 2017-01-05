Potter man charged for allegedly cutting victim’s throat with knife

A Potter man has been arrested stemming from a January 2nd assault that resulted in a male victim having his throat cut with a knife.

Court documents say that 20-year-old Christian Willey is charged with: Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; 2nd Degree Assault; Attempt of a Class II Felony; and Terroristic Threats.

Willey was arrested by Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Deputies in Potter on Monday after receiving a call about the disturbance. When they arrived at the residence, Willey exited the front door and onto the porch, where he was handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle.

Upon search of the residence, a knife was located on the floor in the doorway. Bond has been set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 9th in Cheyenne County Court.