Potter man gets 10-15 years in prison for 2018 incident

A 56-year-old Potter man has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison following his conviction for Attempted First Degree Assault.

Court documents say that Dwayne Burton was sentenced on Friday in Cheyenne County District Court. In May, Burton reportedly followed his wife outside with a gun. She grabbed the gun while the two struggled to get ahold of it, the gun discharged, and shattered the window on the door.

Investigators asked Burton what his plan was with the gun, and he replied, “The intention was that I was going to shoot her.”

In January, Burton pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Attempted First Degree Assault, and was sentenced on Friday.