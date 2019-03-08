Power outage hits portions of Scottsbluff & areas to the north

Portions of Scottsbluff and the areas to the north of town lost power Friday night as the latest winter storm moved through the area.

According to the outage map for Nebraska Public Power District, nearly 2,000 customers in the northeast and eastern portions of the city were reported without power. Nearly another 380 customers in a large area north of town also lost electric service.

Terry Rajewich with NPPD tells KNEB News the Victory Hill substation locked out after a phase came off an insulator, apparently causing additional outages at other downstream distribution points. Rajewich says the loose line, or ‘floater’, also caused a power pole to catch on fire. In all, seven separate outage areas had been reported.

The outages hit a couple hours after the latest winter storm started moving through the area, first with rain and then with several inches of snow.

Rajewich says as of 10:25 p.m., repair crews expected nearly all customers should have power restored by 11 a.m.