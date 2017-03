Residents in some areas on the east side of Gering are without power this afternoon.

The outage began around 12:45 and city crews were still working on the problem an hour later.

Areas that appear to be impacted according to city officials are east of 10th Street along M Street and residences along 5th, 6th and 7th

Streets. There is no timetable for getting the situation repaired.

Winds have been gusting around 40 to 50 miles per hour for most of the day.