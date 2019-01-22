Power outages reported in Torrington

The latest winter storm to hit the region is causing a myriad of issues across the region.

In Torrington, a fairly substantial power outage is affecting residents. Goshen County School District #1 reported that all schools will have a late start due to the power outage; the NOAA automated weather station was down at airport, and the Main Street Market weather station stopped working at 3:34 a.m.

Here in the Panhandle, local law enforcement officials are reporting that the roads are extremely icy and slick, noting that several vehicles have slid through red lights due to being unable to stop.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully, and always wear a seat belt.

This latest storm has also caused many closings and cancellations that can be found here, and you can always check the KNEB Weather page for the latest conditions.