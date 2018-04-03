class="post-template-default single single-post postid-301607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Power restored after overnight outage in Alliance

BY Dave Strang | April 3, 2018
Power has been restored to the city of Alliance after a citywide power outage that occurred around 8:15 Monday evening.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says the power went out at 8:17 p.m. Monday when the cable connecting to a transmission line from wholesaler Western Area Power Administration got loose at a city substation.

The only power then available came from a city generator for downtown and those at area businesses, institutions and residences.

The cable was reattached early Tuesday morning, and Kuckkahn says the power was back on for all customers by 6 a.m.

He blamed the cable coming loose on wear and tear and weather over the years.

 

