Powerline program funding stresses new emphasis for WNCC Foundation

A new strategic plan for the WNCC Foundation branches out from funding simply scholarships and capital construction, emphasizing projects and programs that address the skilled workforce needs of the community.

Interim Director Kristin Wiebe says that is why the Foundation is proud of its involvement in helping fund a planned indoor training facility for the growing Powerline program. Wiebe says the facility cannot only assist Powerline students but with its dirt floor also benefit those the construction area with things like trenching.

Wiebe says the new emphasis for foundation funds is based on conversations with community leaders who said they expect the college to help provide the skilled workers they need. Wiebe notes developing the Powerline program or health programs in shared technology partnerships with UNMC provides students who are on a career path with growing wages that can fill the needs of their families.

Wiebe says the Foundation used funds from their current campaign in partnership with grant funds and contributions from 15 different firms in the Powerline industry to build the indoor training facility.

Construction of the facility is expected to be approved by the WNCC board Wednesday. It should be completed by mid to late summer.