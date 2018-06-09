PREC dorms ready for students

The UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center celebrated completion of its newly constructed dormitory housing with a ribbon cutting and community tours on Friday, June 8.

“It’s been a process like any building project is, and but we’re really appreciate our our contractors who have done such a nice job,” said Jack Whittier, director of the UNL Panhandle Extension District.

The residences were built by Family Built Homes in Gering, where they were constructed to the extensions specifics.

“These were certainly custom,” said Nip Fillingham with Family Built Homes. “They were built for the university’s needs and we worked with designers to come up with something that worked well for them.”

The dorms are fully furnished with a shared kitchen and commons space for the graduate students, or others, who may stay at the units.

Among the graduate students moving in next week will be Bethany Bergstrom. This is her second year as a graduate student at the extension and she is looking forward to cooking and living close to her work.

“What I’m really looking forward to the most here is that I’ll get to hang out with all the other graduate students,” she said.

Bergstrom added the dorms will offer an opportunity to get to know the other graduate students.

“One of the Rwandan students says he doesn’t know how to cook, so I’m excited I’ll be able to show him some cooking in this wonderful kitchen of ours” she said.

The extension used local businesses for construction including, Rusch’s General Contracting, Studio 120 Architecture and Baker and Associates; all other subcontractors were also local.