Precautions recommend for Lake Minatare ice anglers

Local ice fishing enthusiasts are finally getting a chance to get out on the ice at Lake Minatare.

Assistant superintendent David Wehrly tells KNEB News there were a few intrepid souls on the ice last week and that’s likely to pick up this week, but he advises caution when going out on the ice. “There has been open water over on the east side of the lake, which has moved from Butte View down to the dam, so there’s a lot of open space in the middle here and there”, says Wehrly, “but I think the existing ice is still thick enough.”

Wehrly recommends taking along a friend if you’ve planning on fishing at the lake, and while some people have been going out to the edge of the ice to cast a line, he recommends staying closer to the shore and making sure you have a rope tethered to a good anchor spot.