Preliminary numbers on bond issue will be reported shortly after polls close

Gering patrons awaiting final results on Tuesday’s $24 million bond issue will have preliminary numbers early this evening that may give a glimpse of what to expect on the final outcome.

County Clerk Vera Dulaney says numbers on 300 early and absentee ballots cast before the election will be released shortly after 7 p.m. when the polls close. The final results should be in before 8:30 according to Dulaney.

Gering patrons are considering a $24 million bond issue that would move 150-170 ninth graders to a new addition at the high school and make needed renovations to the 151 year old school.

Voting is reported to be fairly heavy at the Gering Civic Center, where voters from four different precincts cast ballots. But it is slower elsewhere.