Preparations being made for annual Thanksgiving in the Valley meal

Preparations have begun at the Scottsbluff Elks Club as Randy Thruston and his crew start cooking the 34th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley Dinner, to be served from 11 to 1 Thursday at the Guadalupe Center.

Well over 700 people are expected to be fed Thursday, and some of those meals will be delivered to homebound residents throughout the North Platte Valley. Coordinator Kendra Feather invites people to the Guadlupe Center and enjoy some quality fellowship on Thanksgiving Day.

One hundred volunteers will assist in preparing, cooking and serving the dinner, and helping with set-up and cleanup at the Guadalupe Center.

The traditional turkey dinner includes turkeys purchased by Allo, cornbread muffins from rural Morrill farmer Monty Flock, a special cranberry sauce by Thruston, pies from Northfield Retirement Communities, linens from Ideal Linen and milk provided by Hiland Dairy.

Monetary donations have been made by Great Western Bank, Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club and St. Francis Episcopal Church.

Several organizations have stepped up to volunteer including Scottsbluff Kiwanis, NEXT Young Professionals, The Scottsbluff and Gering Soup Kitchen, and the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center. Our thanks to the Elks Club for use of their kitchen, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for the Guadalupe Center and the many volunteers who spend part of their Thanksgiving holiday helping with the meal.