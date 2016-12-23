Preparations being made for Christmas in the Valley Dinner

The free community dinner, Christmas in the Valley, will be held at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff on Christmas Day from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The free meal is available to anyone who wishes to attend and features baked ham, roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, rolls , milk, coffee and pies.

Hundreds of volunteers will help with the meal, hosted by Harvest Valley Church members and coordinators Larry Massie and Melissa Turman.

For those needing home bound meals please call 436-7554, or 641-2077.

Volunteers may show up to help at the Guadalupe Center as early as 7:00am on Christmas Day and are also encourage to be at the Guadalupe center after dinner for cleanup. There is no need to call to volunteer.