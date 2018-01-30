class="post-template-default single single-post postid-287432 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Preparations being made for planned West 42nd Street construction

BY Kevin Mooney | January 30, 2018
After years of being in poor condition, Scottsbluff’s 42nd Street will be getting a major facelift this year as city officials are already busy with the preparations.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says they are hoping to go out for bid in late February or early March, withÂ  construction to start 60 days later in May and an anticipated completion date in late September.

Johnson says the roadway between Avenue I and 5th Avenue will be completely re-surfaced.Â  Johnson says there will be road closures of sections of the street as the work is going on . Johnson says to this point he has heard “nothing but positive things about the project”Â  which will comprise all of the summer construction season.

Johnson says when they tear up the street they will be installing underground utilities, including storm water and sewer lines in preparation for economic development in the area. He says they will also have curb and gutter with sidewalks on both sides.

