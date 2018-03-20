class="post-template-default single single-post postid-298319 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Prescribed burning scheduled in the panhandle

BY Game and Parks Commission | March 20, 2018
CHADRON, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct prescribed burning at four Panhandle locations when conditions are favorable in coming weeks.

Land managers use prescribed burning to enhance vegetation for wildlife nesting, loafing and brood rearing cover. It also helps reduce hazardous fuels and invasion of undesirable species to the habitat.

The areas scheduled for burning:

Kiowa Wildlife Management Area near Morrill; Nine Mile Wildlife Management Area near Minatare; Peterson Wildlife Management Area near Crawford; Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area near Crawford

