President issues disaster declaration for Nebraska

President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nebraska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and straight-line winds from April 13 to April 18, 2018.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms and straight-line winds in the Impacted counties. Among the counties listed are Cheyenne, Deuel and Keith in western Nebraska

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.