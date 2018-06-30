class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320905 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

President issues disaster declaration for Nebraska

BY Kevin Mooney | June 30, 2018
President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nebraska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and straight-line winds from April 13 to April 18, 2018.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms and straight-line winds in the Impacted counties. Among the counties listed are Cheyenne, Deuel and Keith in western Nebraska

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
