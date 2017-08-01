President Trump approves Nebraska federal disaster declaration request

President Trump has approved Nebraska’s request for a federal disaster declaration as a result of storms that hit the state from June 12-17, 2017.

Over 18 Nebraska counties suffered major damages from six tornadoes, strong winds, and golf-ball-to-baseball-sized hail. Panhandle counties included in the designation are Morrill, Banner, Box Butte, Sheridan and Sioux counties. The inclement weather resulted in more than $13,780,024 worth of damages across Nebraska.

Approval of the disaster declaration will make federal assistance available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities. It is also available to to reimburse for actions takens to prevent long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.