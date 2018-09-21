Prime Metal Products looks to bring 70 manufacturing jobs to the Valley

Upwards of 70 union manufacturing jobs could be coming to the Valley, after a new business looks to purchase the Lockwood Building in Gering.

During a joint LB840 meeting Friday morning at Scottsbluff City Hall, Prime Metal Products President Herb Gibson says he is looking to create a metal manufacturing facility in Gering that specializes in commercial HVAC Sheet Metal Systems, including duct work and accessories.

He’s currently working with Scottsbluff and Gering to see what kind of economic assistance they can provide through LB840 funds, and says as of right now, they could open as early as the first quarter of 2019.

Gibson says the operation would be similar to the jobs at Lukjan Metal in Sidney, which created dozens of skilled job positions in the southern Panhandle.

“We’re really excited about it. The plan is 70 jobs over seven years,” explains Gibson. “We found that in Sidney we were able to create the 50 jobs we promised in five years in just a year and a half. So I’m hoping to have the same type of success we had in Sidney in Scotts Bluff County. ”

Gibson adds that the jobs would be Union jobs, including a great starting pay, health benefits, and a pension.

He says they still need to finalize the purchase of the building, secure financing for the project, environmental assessment, and negotiate a number of contracts with the union and suppliers.

In the first year, he expects about 15 jobs to be available; by 2026 that number should grow to 70.