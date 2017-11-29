Probation search leads to drug arrest of Scottsbluff man

A 31-year-old Scottsbluff man who allegedly tried to hide a baggie of methamphetamine in a body cavity has been arrested following a Tuesday afternoon search by probation.

Court documents say probation officers were at the residence of Chad Wiley, and found hypodermic syringes and knives in his room. That search came one day after he bonded out on two separate criminal cases charging with him meth possession, theft by receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Police arrived and made contact with Wiley, and arrested him for probation violation. While he was being handcuffed, officers noticed Wiley digging in the back of his pants, and saw a baggie sticking out of his buttocks. When officers asked him to pull the bag out, he reportedly tried to push it further in.

Officers grabbed the suspect’s arm, causing the baggie to come out and land on the road. Wiley then attempted to crush the methamphetamine with his foot.

He was then transported to the Scottsbluff Police Department where the drugs were weighed and tested; the methamphetamine weighed approximately 10.7 grams and the substances in the hypodermic needles tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine.

He was subsequently charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).

Wiley is being held on a $20,000 bond at 10% and is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.