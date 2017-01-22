Processing issues at Western Sugar’s Bluffs and Ft. Morgan factories a benefit to Torrington

Western Sugar’s factories at Scottsbluff and Fort Morgan were expected to begin operations again this past Friday after they were temporarily shut down due to continuing issues in their plan to consolidate processing functions in this region to the two locations.

Western Sugar Director of Media Relations Heather Luther told KNEB News the company is ” working through problems” with their “High Plains Project,” but does not intend to give updates in the future on factory operations if they shut down for a short period of time.

The problems at the two major factories have been a benefit for the Torrington factory, which was supposed to shut down processing operations in December but now expects to continue operating through the end of the campaign in March.

The Scottsbluff factory stopped processing for five days earlier this month for a company and OSHA investigation of an injury accident, plus needed maintenance.