Program to explore ‘Creatures of the Night’

The public is invited to learn about and search for “Creatures of the Night” at Chadron State Park.

On Saturday, July 21, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist Amanda Filipi will lead attendees on a journey to explore the park’s nocturnal animals, such as bats and owls. The group will meet at the lagoon shelter at 8:30 p.m.

The activity is open to the public free of charge, but a park entry permit is required for vehicles. The permits may be purchased online at outdoornebraska.org or at vendors throughout the state.