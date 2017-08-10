Progress Rail plans to close Gering location

Progress Rail announced Thursday they plan to close their Gering locomotive components facility at the former Lockwood building in Gering.

Marketing Director Barbara Jansen said in a prepared statement the plant is expected to ramp down operations in the coming months and fully close by the end of this year, impacting 40 employees.

The statement says operations will transition to another Progress Rail facility and affected workers will be given the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company. Progress Rail also has locomotive and rail-wheel shops in Sidney and freight car repair locations in Alliance and Northport in western Nebraska. They also have an axle shop in Lincoln.

The statement says the closure is part of a continuous review and adjustment of Progress Rail business operations, including broader restructuring and cost reduction initiatives.