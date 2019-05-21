Projects benefiting County tourism get funding

Two projects that will benefit tourism get a boost from Scottsbluff County Commissioners.

The County Board Monday night’s approved funding from the County’s lodging tax revenues for the 23 Club baseball complex Improvement project and upgrades to the Chimney Rock Visitor Center by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper voiced his strong support for $60,000 for the 23 Club, noting that the organization has raised well over half a million dollars toward their project through private donations.

$50,000 was approved for the NSHSF Chimney Rock project, which will expand and renovate the center for and improved visitor experience.

The two projects were the only requests for funding from the County’s lodging tax Capital Improvement fund, which state law requires be spent by the end of a fiscal year or the monies are forfeited.