Property valuation changes not as significant in 2018

The changes in property valuation proposed this year by Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos probably won’t be generating the number of protests as last year when a commercial reappraisal kept the commissioners busy reviewing complaints.

Ramos says changes in residential valuations will be limited to neighborhoods that are currently valued below the 92% minimum state standard and not be any more than 5%. Dryland ag property will see no change this year and prime irrigated land will actually decline $75 an acre.

Ramos says the area where most of the protests may come from regards feedlots, where an effort was made to physically inspect all the feedlots in the panhandle to establish consistency across county lines. Ramos says for the first time things like fences, waterers, bunks and aprons were added to feedlot valuations.

Ramos says approximately 200 commercial parcels that are adjacent to properties that benefited from the reevaluation last year will also be changed so the benefits are consistent across the board.

The Commissioners will hear protests the week of July 9th-13th.